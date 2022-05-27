Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 46,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 105,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kelso Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kelso Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares in the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.