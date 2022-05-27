KeyCorp Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $294.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.05.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $272.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $282.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,280 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,732 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

