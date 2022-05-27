Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.49. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.