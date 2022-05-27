Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,872 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 738,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 639,450 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.