Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Klabin is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil. Market leader in packaging paper and board, corrugated boxes and industrial sacks, it also produces and sells timber in logs. Today it has 17 industrial plants in Brazil, spread around eight states – and one in Argentina. It is organized in four business units – Forestry, Paper, Corrugated Packaging and Industrial Sacks. “

Get Klabin alerts:

OTCMKTS KLBAY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Klabin has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klabin (KLBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.