Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 1%

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.70. 740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLPEF. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($15.96) to €18.00 ($19.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.15) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.70) to €18.60 ($19.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

Get Klépierre alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.