Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.87.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. Kohl’s has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.