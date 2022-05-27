KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 585.6% in May

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 585.6% from the April 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,037. KOSÉ has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.