Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,322.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,855. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 328,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

