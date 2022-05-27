Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 424,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

