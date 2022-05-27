LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $27,833.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $794.88 or 0.02755737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00510405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.