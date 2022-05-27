Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $67.99. 760,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

