Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.45. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $37,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

