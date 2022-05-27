Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 489.1% in May

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 489.1% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LSRCY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. 107,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

