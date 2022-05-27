Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of LGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. 54,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

