Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Aamir Hussain Buys 10,000 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

