Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.