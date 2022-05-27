Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.71.

NYSE LAD opened at $302.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $272.20 and a 1-year high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

