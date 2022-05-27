Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,395. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About Lithium (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.