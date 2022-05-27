Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,395. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium (Get Rating)

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.