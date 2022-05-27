LMR Partners LLP Buys 41,379 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.82. The company had a trading volume of 563,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $260.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

