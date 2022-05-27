LMR Partners LLP Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 57,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.