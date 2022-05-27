LMR Partners LLP Sells 175,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after buying an additional 512,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

