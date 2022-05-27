Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $484,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

LMT opened at $447.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

