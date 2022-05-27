Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Sells $394,015.05 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Loews stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of L. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.