LPL Financial LLC Buys 192,717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $273,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 413,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

