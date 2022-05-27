LPL Financial LLC Has $260.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.31. 687,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

