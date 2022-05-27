Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Director Michael J. Mardy Purchases 2,000 Shares

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 2,000 shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,368 shares in the company, valued at $351,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LVLU opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.00.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

