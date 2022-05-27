Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.95.

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

