Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MGU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 29,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

