Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,419 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 383,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,012. The company has a market cap of $882.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.