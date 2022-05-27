Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 262.9% in May

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 305 ($3.84) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 255 ($3.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 during midday trading on Friday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

