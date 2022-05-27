Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MANU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,229. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.88%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
