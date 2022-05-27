Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.63 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($13.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MANU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,229. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 186,720 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.