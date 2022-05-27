MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,757.38 or 0.99893553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.