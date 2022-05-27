Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 165. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marks and Spencer Group traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 2003848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.25 ($1.66).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.88 ($2.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

