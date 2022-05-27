Marlin (POND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.97 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $37.19 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.86 or 0.03794041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00513154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

