Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.40.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $175.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.