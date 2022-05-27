Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR opened at $224.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $229.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

