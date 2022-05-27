Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,132,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,351. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

