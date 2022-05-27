Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,132,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,351. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
