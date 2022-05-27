Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Sells $4,083,885.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Krikorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01.

MTTR stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

