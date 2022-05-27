Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.52 Million

Analysts expect Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to report $29.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Matterport posted sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $126.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $129.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $174.72 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $189.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

