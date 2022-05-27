Mdex (MDX) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and $2.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,893,109 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

