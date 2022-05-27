Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Down 5.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.66. 29,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 6,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

