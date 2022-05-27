MediShares (MDS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,127.00

MediShares (MDS) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $336,271.43 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

