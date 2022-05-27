Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.48.
NASDAQ MEDP opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medpace by 46.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Medpace by 1,684.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.