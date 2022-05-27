Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.48.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medpace by 46.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Medpace by 1,684.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

