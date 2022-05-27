Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. 574,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,002. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

