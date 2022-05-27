MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 83,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.