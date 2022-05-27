MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 83,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,846 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

