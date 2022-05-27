Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Purchases $11,824.07 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,824.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,872 shares in the company, valued at $640,688.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MACK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.68. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
