MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading 9.7% Higher

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 4,049,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,012,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

MetalNRG Company Profile (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

