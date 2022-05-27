MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading 9.7% Higher

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 4,049,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,012,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.
MetalNRG Company Profile (LON:MNRG)
