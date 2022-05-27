Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MRU stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, hitting C$69.12. 70,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Metro has a 12 month low of C$57.81 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

