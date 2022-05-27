Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004985 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $564.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $764.80 or 0.02662799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00512333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,124,519 coins and its circulating supply is 13,979,945 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

